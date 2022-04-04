Why Roku Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has reached a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Roku customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

Roku, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in two segments, Platform and Player. The company generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.

Roku's stock was trading about 3.1% higher at $129.50 per share on Monday at the time of publication.