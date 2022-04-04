 Skip to main content

Stellantis Robotics Unit Names New CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 8:27am   Comments

  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) robotics unit Comau appointed Pietro Gorlier as its CEO, effective April 1.
  • Gorlier will work directly with Alessandro Nasi, who remains Chairman of the board.
  • Paolo Carmassi, who served as Comau's CEO, left to pursue other opportunities, Reuters reports.
  • Comau was previously part of Fiat Chrysler. Gorlier has held several positions at Fiat Chrysler, including head of its European operations, and recently served as chief parts and services officer at Stellantis.
  • Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA merged in 2021 to form Stellantis.
  • As previously announced by Stellantis, Comau is preparing to be an independent entity.
  • Price Action: STLA shares closed higher by 0.49% at $16.35 on Friday.

