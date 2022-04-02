 Skip to main content

This Tycoon Just Joined An Exclusive 10-Member Club With Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2022 11:53am   Comments
This Tycoon Just Joined An Exclusive 10-Member Club With Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos

Gautam Adani, the chairman of business conglomerate Adani Group, has recently joined the exclusive centibillionaires club. 

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani has now accumulated $100 billion in wealth. He became the 10th member of the club by adding almost $24 billion to his fortune so far this year.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continues to be the richest man in the world with a net worth of $273 billion, followed by Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos at the second spot with $188 billion of net worth.

Also Read: Think Elon Musk Is Getting Rich On The Green Energy Trend? Meet Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani 

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE owner Bernard Arnault is in the third spot with a wealth of $148 billion, and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is in the fourth spot with $133 billion.

Bloomberg has reported that some Adani Group stocks have risen over 1,000% in the last two years. 

Adani’s renewable energy company, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), saw the share price almost double in 2021, causing his net worth to soar by $42.7 billion. 

In 2022, Adani Group shares witnessed significantly more gains than many other major company in the world.
Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Embassy New Delhi on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adani Amazon.com Bernard Arnault Bill Gates Elon Musk Gautam AdaniNews Top Stories

