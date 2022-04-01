 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Recalls Vehicles Over Fire Risk: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 1:34pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Recalls Vehicles Over Fire Risk: Reuters
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) recalled 737,000 vehicles in the U.S. over fears of oil leaks and software error, Reuters reported.
  • The automaker recalled 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5L engines.
  • The report noted that the company fears that the engine oil separator housing could crack and develop an oil leak leading to an engine fire.
  • Ford has been notified of eight such fires related to an oil leak, the report specified.
  • The automaker also recalled 391,836 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln avigator, F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 vehicles due to a brake system issue.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 2.96% at $16.41 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

'God, We Were Lucky': Ford CEO Shares Family Tidbit About Chris Farley And 'Tommy Boy'
Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted
Where Ford Motor Stands With Analysts
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, April 1
Why Ford And GM Are Suspending Production At Two Michigan Plants Next Week
34 Public Companies That Made Time's 100 Most Influential For 2022: AMC, Disney, Ford And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com