Ford Recalls Vehicles Over Fire Risk: Reuters
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) recalled 737,000 vehicles in the U.S. over fears of oil leaks and software error, Reuters reported.
- The automaker recalled 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5L engines.
- The report noted that the company fears that the engine oil separator housing could crack and develop an oil leak leading to an engine fire.
- Ford has been notified of eight such fires related to an oil leak, the report specified.
- The automaker also recalled 391,836 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln avigator, F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 vehicles due to a brake system issue.
- Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 2.96% at $16.41 on the last check Friday.
