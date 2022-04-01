 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HSBC Compares This EV Maker To Tesla - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
HSBC Compares This EV Maker To Tesla - Read Why
  • HSBC analyst Yuqian Ding initiated coverage of XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) with a Buy rating and a $37 price target (30% upside).
  • Ding specifies that the Chinese company built all its autonomous driving software in-house from the ground up, like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which no other domestic manufacturer has achieved. 
  • The analyst calls XPeng's latest autonomous driving system one of the best available in China.
  • XPeng's volume growth will be supported by a solid product cycle, the analyst adds.
  • XPeng March deliveries shot up by 202% Y/Y to 15,414. The Q1 deliveries climbed 159% Y/Y to 34,561.
  • XPeng's EPS loss of $(0.24) beat the consensus loss of $(0.34). XPeng also reported quarterly sales of $1.34 billion, up 207% Y/Y, which topped the consensus of $1.20 billion led by its blockbuster P7 model and newly launched P5 family sedan.
  • Price Action: XPEV shares traded higher by 2.9% at $28.39 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for XPEV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2022MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for XPEV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

Cathie Wood-Backed Xpeng Beats Rivals Nio, Li Auto In March Deliveries, Records 148% Sequential Surge
Nio Deliveries Jump 61% Sequentially In March: Here's What You Need To Know
Volkswagen China To Idle Shanghai Factory, Extends Pause In Changchun Plants Amid COVID-19 Curbs
Nio Rival Li Auto's March EV Deliveries Jump 125%: What You Need To Know
Will Supply Chain Problems Bite? Here's What to Expect When Tesla, Nio, XPeng And Li Auto Report Q1 Deliveries
Cathie Wood Trimmed $40M From Tesla Stake On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com