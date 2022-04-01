Toyota US Sales Decline 14.7% In Q1; EVs Constitute Quarter Of Volume
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) reported March 2022 U.S. sales of 194,178 vehicles, down 23.5% on a volume and down 26.3% on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis Y/Y.
- For Q1 of 2022, Toyota Motor North America posted sales of 514,592 vehicles, down 14.7% on a volume basis and down 15.8% on a DSR basis.
- TMNA sold 132,938 electric vehicles in Q1, representing 25.8% of its total volume versus 22.9% during last year.
- Lexus division March sales fell 29.1%, and Q1 sales were down 13.3% on a volume basis.
- Toyota division's March sales declined 22.6%, and Q1 sales decreased 14.9% on a volume basis.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 0.61% at $179.16 on the last check Friday.
