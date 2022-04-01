 Skip to main content

Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2022 10:11am   Comments
Microsoft Stock Marches Higher Over Last Month: What's Going On?

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading slightly lower Friday morning. The stock was up about 7% during the month of March. Here's a look at what happened.

At the beginning of the month, Microsoft announced the completion of its acquisition of conversational AI and ambient intelligence company Nuance Communications. 

On March 15, the company announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 9, to shareholders of record on May 19.

Microsoft shares pulled back toward the end of the month. The Department of Defense reportedly delayed the joint cloud computing contract decision to December. Microsoft was initially awarded the JEDI contract, but it was scrapped following concerns over the Pentagon's single-vendor approach. The new JWCC contract could be worth as much as $9 billion over five years.

Related Link: Department Of Defense Delays Cloud Computing Contract: What You Need To Know

MSFT 52-Week Range: $232.39 - $349.67

The stock was down 0.36% at $307.15 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Microsoft.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

