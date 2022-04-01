 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Tesla Is Poised For Another Record Quarter Amid Odds
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Tesla Is Poised For Another Record Quarter Amid Odds

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) would likely announce another record quarter despite industrywide supply-chain woes as the high gas prices pushed more buyers toward plug-in models, Bloomberg reports.

According to Bloomberg, the EV maker likely delivered 309,158 vehicles globally during the first three months of the year compared to 308,000 vehicles in Q4. However, Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant amid uncertainty over the city's pandemic lockdown.

Analyst Dan Levy of Credit Suisse saw the delivery tally at 307,000 due to the China lockdown. Tesla began delivering the first Model Ys from its new plant near Berlin and will celebrate a new factory in Austin next week, which could boost Tesla's stock. 

Tesla's deft navigation of the supply-chain crisis, stock split plans, and plant openings have helped shore investor sentiment.  

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas emphasized the U.S.'s potential to invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage domestic production of critical materials for EVs. 

Jonas acknowledged Tesla emerging as a "renewable energy on-shore infrastructure company" whose role in constructing the upstream EV supply chain and downstream EV infrastructure will "become increasingly evident to the investment community over the next few weeks/months." 

Jonas considers Tesla "may be substantially undervalued in other ways that deserve exploration." The global battery supply chain is "arguably less secure than the global oil and gas supply chain," added Jonas.

Tesla "combines pricing power, supply chain visibility, capital access, and a business model focused on improving energy efficiency," said Jonas. He maintained an Overweight rating and $1,300 price target (20.6% upside) on Tesla.

Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 0.53% at $1,083 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Tesla Opens A New Supercharger Station With A Unique New Record
'God, We Were Lucky': Ford CEO Shares Family Tidbit About Chris Farley And 'Tommy Boy'
'Venmo Meets Robinhood': How Staax Will Let You Pay Your Friends In Stocks And More
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 1, 2022: GameStop, Nvidia, AMC Entertainment And More
Tesla Supplier Looks To Invest $5B On EV Batteries, Supply Chain Software
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com