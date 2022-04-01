 Skip to main content

SG Blocks Subsidiary Bags Largest Contract To Date
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 9:41am   Comments
  • SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) subsidiary SG ECHO has broadened its relationship with a private client, which is producing the company's largest contract to date with SG ECHO.
  • The purchase order is for more than 100 units, and SGBX expects to generate ~ $6 million in revenue from this contract.
  • The project is expected to deliver at the end of Q2 2022.
  • "This large order enables SG to maximize purchasing capabilities, and provides our ECHO team with consistent work, which in turn boosts efficiencies on the production floor," commented Paul Galvin, Chairman, and CEO of SG Blocks.
  • Price Action: SGBX shares are trading higher by 23.1% at $2.40 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

