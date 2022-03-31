 Skip to main content

Sikorsky-Boeing Picks Parker Aerospace For DEFIANT X FLRAA Entrant
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 3:33pm   Comments
Sikorsky-Boeing Picks Parker Aerospace For DEFIANT X FLRAA Entrant
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) business segment Parker Aerospace has been selected by the Sikorsky-Boeing team for the DEFIANT X entrant in the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co (NYSE: LMT), and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) are partnered as Team DEFIANT, competing for the Future Vertical Lift FLRAA program award.
  • The hydraulic pump suite for the DEFIANT X aircraft will consist of main gearbox pumps and a smaller auxiliary pump.
  • The next-generation design offers benefits such as lighter weight and less heat rejection, resulting in reduced fuel burn than alternative pumps.
  • The company noted these benefits provide lower life cycle costs for the U.S. Army.
  • Price Action: PH shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $286.84 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

