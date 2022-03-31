SRAX To Host LD Micro Invitational At Four Seasons Westlake Village

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, today announced that it will host the 2022 LD Micro Invitational. The prominent three-day investor conference is slated to take place on June 7-9, 2022, at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California. Approximately 200 companies from all over the world will showcase what makes them truly special at the event, each presenting for 25 minutes and finalizing their exhibition with private meetings. SRAX will soon release the link to register for virtual and physical components of the event. Chris Lahiji, founder of LD Micro, host to the most influential conferences in the small and microcap world, notes that the Main Event last October was a “great success that restored humanity within our industry. People could finally see each other and connect again in person. As a result, the upcoming Invitational was the fastest sell-out in our history.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/hhldm

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, visit www.SRAX.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SRAX are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/SRAX

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.