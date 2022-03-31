 Skip to main content

SoftBank Goes Defensive On Investments Following Tech Meltdown
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 9:29am   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) founder Masayoshi Son looked to slow down investments to raise cash amid the tech stock meltdown and China's regulatory crackdown the Financial Times reports.
  • Rising interest rates and the Ukraine crisis have ravaged its holdings. 
  • SoftBank also suffered due to considerable holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), which continued to attract regulatory crackdown.
  • The estimated writedown for this quarter stood at $30 billion. However, a recent uptick in some shares led to a writedown of ~$20 billion. 
  • SoftBank used stock in Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) and other significant holdings in the Vision Fund as collateral for loans. It finalized loans worth $10 billion tied to the IPO of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings. 
  • Son owned about a third of SoftBank and borrowed against his stake to personally invest in Vision Fund. 
  • Son was very concerned about the rising collateral
  • SoftBank made investments in 195 private companies in 2021.

