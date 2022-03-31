 Skip to main content

OneWater Marine Adopts Its First Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 8:20am   Comments
  • OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) said its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $50 million of Class A common shares.
  • The plan is the company's first authorization for repurchases since its initial public offering in February 2020.
  • "The Board of Directors' authorization of our inaugural share repurchase program underscores their confidence in the opportunity ahead of OneWater," said CEO Austin Singleton.
  • The company held $74.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • The company does not intend to execute the repurchase program until after the release of Q2 financial information.
  • Price Action: ONEW shares closed lower by 6.53% at $34.34 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Small Cap

