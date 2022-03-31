 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Looking For Resilience Before 'Shockwaves From Apple Arrive:' Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2022 6:57am   Comments
Share:
Nio Looking For Resilience Before 'Shockwaves From Apple Arrive:' Report

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) rumored electric car when launched would be highly competitive, Nio Inc’s (NYSE: NIO) founder and CEO William Li said in an interview with a local news portal, CnEVpost reported on Thursday.

What Happened: Apple’s rumored car will certainly be positioned as a “mainstream high-end market,” Li reportedly said.

The Shanghai-based Nio’s CEO said the EV maker would need to have some resilience before the “shockwaves from Apple arrive," according to cnEVpost.

Emails sent to Nio did not elicit a response at press time.

See Also: Apple Car Not Coming Anytime Soon, Porsche Or No Porsche, Says Analyst

Why It Matters: Li has previously reportedly said its main competition is not Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) but Apple and German luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

The Chinese entrepreneur in January said both Nio and Apple are pursuing a combination of technology and humanity, CnEVpost similarly reported at the time.

Rumors about Apple Car have resurfaced after Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told investors earlier this month that the sports car maker and the smartphone giant have held early discussions about potential joint projects beyond the current scope. 

Price Action: Nio stock closed 1.4% higher at $22.2 a share on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Is Nio Entering The Smartphone Market? Here Is What It Has To Say
Why Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Sliding In Hong Kong Today
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's 2022 EV Listmakers Are Accelerating Electrification Efforts Around The Globe
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of GDP Report
Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Jump 6%, While Alibaba Ticks Down: What's Moving Hong Kong Markets Today?
Alibaba Spearheads $60M Funding Round For Nio-Backed AR Startup Nreal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com