What's Up With McDonald's Stock Lately?

Over the last two weeks, McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) has sustained an impressive rally off of its 52-week lows. The stock fell below $218 on March 11 before bouncing and trending higher.

McDonald's shares closed Wednesday up 0.35% at $249.03.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger on Wednesday maintained McDonald's with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $300 to $290.

Longtime activist investor Carl Icahn assigned the company an F rating, based on its ESG practices in a CNBC interview last week.

MCD 52-Week Range: $217.67 - $271.15

The stock was flat in Wednesday's after-hours session at press time.

Photo: courtesy of McDonald's.