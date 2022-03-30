What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading flat on average volume Wednesday morning. The stock recorded gains in the previous 10 trading sessions, marking the longest winning streak for Apple since 2003.

Apple on Wednesday revealed a $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund that will expand access to learning opportunities and skill development.

Over the weekend, Apple's "CODA" became the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, making Apple the first streaming service to be honored with the award.

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded between $118.86 and $182.94 over a 52-week period. The stock is up 5.09% over a 5-day period.

Apple shares were down 0.15% at $178.68 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.