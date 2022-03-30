 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2022 10:51am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading flat on average volume Wednesday morning. The stock recorded gains in the previous 10 trading sessions, marking the longest winning streak for Apple since 2003.

Apple on Wednesday revealed a $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund that will expand access to learning opportunities and skill development.

Over the weekend, Apple's "CODA" became the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, making Apple the first streaming service to be honored with the award. 

See Also: Apple Vs. Microsoft: A Race To New All-Time Highs

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded between $118.86 and $182.94 over a 52-week period. The stock is up 5.09% over a 5-day period.

Apple shares were down 0.15% at $178.68 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Looking At Apple's Recent Whale Trades
Apple Vs. Microsoft: A Race To New All-Time Highs
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 30, 2022: Robinhood, Chewy, Tilray And More
Fintech Spotlight: What's Cardstack And How Does It Unlock Web3 For Everyday People
Jim Cramer Takes Aim At Traders Looking To Sell Apple Stock
Apple Rides On Historic Oscar Win, Dangles Free Friday Night Baseball Games on Apple TV+
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com