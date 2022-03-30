 Skip to main content

Sonoma Pharma Launches New Urinary Tract Infection Product In New Zealand, Australia, South Africa
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 11:20am   Comments
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) has launched Microdox, an urinary tract infection catheter and bladder rinse in New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa.
  • Microdox is a super-oxidized solution based on Sonoma's patented Microcyn Technology intended to treat and prevent infections in the urinary tract and bladder. 
  • Microdox is a non-irritating and non-toxic solution and is ready for immediate use. It is currently available through Sonoma's partners, Te Arai BioFarma in New Zealand and Australia, and NuAngle in South Africa.
  • Also See: Sonoma Pharma Expands Its Partner Network For Oral, Dental Products In US & China.
  • "We believe Microdox is a unique bladder irrigation that fulfills the requirements of an effective adjunct UTI prevention and treatment for removing UTI-causing bacteria, bacterial biofilms, and drug-resistant strains," said Scott Lissington, COO of Te Arai BioFarma.
  • Price Action: SNOA shares are up 8.33% at $3.64 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

