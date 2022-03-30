Toyota, Honda Register Higher February Sales Despite Chip Supply Crisis: Reuters
- Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) seem to shrug off supply chain constraints, Reuters reported.
- For February, Toyota said its group, including Daihatsu and Hino Motors Ltd, produced 884,528 vehicles globally, an 11% increase year on year.
- Reuters notes that outside Japan, Toyota produced a record number of vehicles in February despite parts shortage due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The automaker said it had used chips that were rendered surplus from a factory shutdown in January to tackle the chip supply crisis.
- Honda’s February production rose by 8.1% Y/Y to 344,712 vehicles.
- According to Reuters, in contrast, Nissan Motor’s (OTC: NSANY) global production for February fell 7.8% Y/Y due to semiconductor shortage.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.