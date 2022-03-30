Tesla, UAW Haven't Talked About Potential Union Vote At EV Maker's Fremont Plant

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and United Auto Workers (UAW) have not held any discussions over a potential union vote by workers at the electric-car maker's Fremont factory, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing the labor union President Ray Curry.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk had earlier this month dared the UAW to hold a vote at their "convenience" at the Fremont factory in California and see if they manage to win.

Curry told reporters in an online press event on Tuesday that Tesla could drop an appeal of a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruling and "reinstate some workers who were actually terminated," according to Reuters.

The action, if taken, “would be a good faith effort” from Tesla, Curry said.

NLRB in 2021 ordered Tesla and Musk to delete a 2018 tweet that said employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

Why It Matters: Musk has often criticized UAW, the union that represents legacy automakers such as General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford Motors Co (NYSE: F), and others. Musk has said Tesla and its factories should remain union-free and repeatedly clashed with workers at the Fremont factory for their pro-union stance.

The Austin, Texas-based company had 99,290 full-time employees at the end of 2021.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.7% higher at $1,099.6 a share on Tuesday.

