Here's Why Moderna Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 3:12pm   Comments
Here's Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $181.16 after the company received FDA approval for Emergency Use Authorization for a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna announced Tuesday morning it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its amendment to the emergency use authorization (EUA) to allow for a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) at the 50 µg dose level in adults 50 years of age and older who have received an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines and adults 18 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise.

"The FDA's endorsement of a second booster dose will allow millions of Americans to build and maintain protection against SARS-CoV-2," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. 

"The virus continues to evolve, and we are currently on the verge of another potential wave driven by the BA.2 variant. Data continue to show that mRNA boosters remain the best defense against severe infection and death, and vaccines are a foundational part of our public health protection. Now, healthcare providers have the opportunity to advise higher-risk people about when and how to get boosted and build immunity in advance of future outbreaks," Bancel stated.

See Also: Why Microvision Stock Is Surging

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 44 mRNA development programs as of early 2022, with 25 of these in clinical trials.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $117.34.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

