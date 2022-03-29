Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Inks Five New Franchise Agreements For Rhode Island
- Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) has signed five new Pokemoto franchise agreements for Rhode Island.
- The additional agreements will bring the total Pokemoto eateries count to six in Rhode Island.
- The Pokemoto real estate and development teams will work in tandem with the local franchise partners to develop the market.
- "When these units are fully implemented, along with previously opened locations in Virginia, Maryland and Florida, this will represent a 338% growth rate since the acquisition of Pokemoto in May 2021," said CEO Michael Roper.
- The Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke brand has signed 37 new franchise agreements since November 2021.
- Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 2.16% at $0.52 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General