Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Inks Five New Franchise Agreements For Rhode Island
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 11:23am   Comments
  • Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRILhas signed five new Pokemoto franchise agreements for Rhode Island.
  • The additional agreements will bring the total Pokemoto eateries count to six in Rhode Island.
  • The Pokemoto real estate and development teams will work in tandem with the local franchise partners to develop the market. 
  • "When these units are fully implemented, along with previously opened locations in Virginia, Maryland and Florida, this will represent a 338% growth rate since the acquisition of Pokemoto in May 2021," said CEO Michael Roper.
  • The Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke brand has signed 37 new franchise agreements since November 2021.
  • Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 2.16% at $0.52 on the last check Tuesday.

