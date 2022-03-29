Snowflake Extends Partnership With Amazon Web Services
- Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) has extended its relationship with Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve demand forecasting and delivery for retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries.
- Through the arrangement, customers can receive Amazon purchase order (PO) data and leverage product demand forecast data generated by Amazon Forecast within Snowflake's Retail Data Cloud.
- The partnership will empower retail businesses to process, analyze, act on, and syndicate data from many sources without delays.
- The new offering will enable retail and CPG customers to import Amazon purchase order data, increase forecast accuracy, and track product change impacts.
- Price Action: SNOW shares are trading higher by 3.71% at $244.65 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.