 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snowflake Extends Partnership With Amazon Web Services
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Snowflake Extends Partnership With Amazon Web Services
  • Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOWhas extended its relationship with Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve demand forecasting and delivery for retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries.
  • Through the arrangement, customers can receive Amazon purchase order (PO) data and leverage product demand forecast data generated by Amazon Forecast within Snowflake's Retail Data Cloud.
  • The partnership will empower retail businesses to process, analyze, act on, and syndicate data from many sources without delays.
  • The new offering will enable retail and CPG customers to import Amazon purchase order data, increase forecast accuracy, and track product change impacts.
  • Price Action: SNOW shares are trading higher by 3.71% at $244.65 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + SNOW)

Meituan's Latest Move Rivals Against Likes Of Alibaba, JD
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Tuesday, March 29
DOJ Supports Antitrust Bill Targeting Big Tech - Read Why: WSJ
Tesla Co-Founder JB Straubel Expects Most Electric Vehicle Batteries To Last This Long
Tesla Climbs On Potential Stock Split: Here's How The EV Stock Performed After Previous Splits
All The Stocks That Moved From Monday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com