Sony's New Gaming Subscription PlayStation Plus Vs. Microsoft Game Pass - How Analysts View It
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 9:56am   Comments
Sony's New Gaming Subscription PlayStation Plus Vs. Microsoft Game Pass - How Analysts View It
  • Sony Group (NYSE: SONYbundled its existing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services into one single subscription service called PlayStation Plus.
  • Sony's move seems to pit it against Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Game Pass game subscription service, Reuters reports.
  • The revamped Sony service combines the current PlayStation Plus, which has 48 million subscribers, with PlayStation Now, which has 3.2 million users, versus Game Pass, which has 25 million subscribers.
  • Also Read: Netflix Snaps Its Third Gaming Studio
  • The service will not include new releases, but users can still enjoy "Returnal," "God of War," and "Spider-Man: Miles Morales."
  • Microsoft accounted for 60% of the games subscriptions in North America and Europe, compared with 7% for Sony, as per Reuters.
  • Sony's premium tier annual fee was $120 compared to $180 for Game Pass Ultimate. 
  • An annual subscription to the mid-tier PlayStation Plus Extra, lacking cloud-gaming features, amounted to over $8 monthly, compared with $9.99 for the Game Pass.
  • Sony's holding back new releases may dampen enthusiasm, analysts said.
  • Given the high cost of developing new games, analysts had raised concerns that pressure to bundle more content with subscriptions may eat into profit at Sony's coveted games unit.
  • Analysts expected the move to drive Sony's higher-tier subscribers and boost margins.
  • Price Action: SONY shares traded higher by 1.44% at $106.54 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

