 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Ex-Employee Raises Corruption Charges In Middle East, Africa
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Ex-Employee Raises Corruption Charges In Middle East, Africa
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) fired some employees and terminated partnerships concerning bribery allegations in its sales efforts in the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • A former Microsoft manager Yasser Elabd, who worked throughout the Middle East and Africa from 1998 to 2018, made the allegations public after being fired.
  • Elabd alleged that Microsoft employees were involved in widespread bribery schemes across several countries in the region, WSJ writes. 
  • Elabd alleged the employees of using local partner companies to help sell the Microsoft products to customers involving customer discounts which they distributed among themselves, partners, and sometimes government officials.
  • Elabd sought to escalate the workplace concerns to higher-ranking executives. 
  • Microsoft allegedly fired Elabd after he refused to be put to a performance-improvement plan.
  • Microsoft admitted its redressal of the allegations and cooperation with government agencies, followed by the termination of employees and partnerships.
  • Elabd submitted his claims to the U.S. SEC in early 2019. However, Federal employees were notably interested in Microsoft’s dealings in Saudi Arabia, Elabd admitted.
  • Further, the pandemic prevented the SEC from collecting evidence abroad.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.68% at $305.73 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

$100 Invested In Microsoft 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Microsoft Whale Trades For March 28
Shark Tank Investor Kevin O'Leary: 'No Chance We're Going To Be Banning Bitcoin'
Is McDonald's Teasing The Dogecoin Community With This Tweet?
These Are The Top 10 Stocks Held On Robinhood: Where Do Apple, Tesla, AMC And Sundial Rank?
Will Elon Musk Be The First Trillionaire? Here's What One Study Predicts And Who Could Be The Youngest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com