What's Going On With GameStop Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 25, 2022 10:20am   Comments
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading higher on above-average volume Friday as the stock continues to experience volatility amid an increase in retail investor interest.

GameStop's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 3.6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Friday's trading volume has already exceeded 3.8 million at publication time. 

Earlier this week, GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 additional shares of the company's common stock.

GameStop is the most-mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours, followed closely by Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY).

See Also: Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Rising

GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66

The stock was up 6.06% at $151.02 at press time.

Photo: JJBers from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Ryan Cohen why it's movingNews Insider Trades Movers Trading Ideas

