What's Going On With GameStop Stock Today?

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading higher on above-average volume Friday as the stock continues to experience volatility amid an increase in retail investor interest.

GameStop's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 3.6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Friday's trading volume has already exceeded 3.8 million at publication time.

Earlier this week, GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 additional shares of the company's common stock.

GameStop is the most-mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours, followed closely by Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY).

GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66

The stock was up 6.06% at $151.02 at press time.

Photo: JJBers from Flickr.