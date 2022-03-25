 Skip to main content

Here's Why UBS Is Bullish On Meta
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 12:58pm   Comments
  • The major Swiss bank UBS reiterated a Buy on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with a price target of $280. 
  • The price target implied an upside of 27.5%.
  • It's time to talk about the monetization of the video format Reels, noted analyst Lloyd Walmsley. 
  • Walmsley admitted that users' time on platforms like Instagram is likely to increase significantly.
  • As far as the revenue of the Facebook group is concerned, this is promising.
  • The newsfeed changes and Reelz will likely drive higher monetization.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.11% at $219.83 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

