Here's Why UBS Is Bullish On Meta

- The major Swiss bank UBS reiterated a Buy on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with a price target of $280.
- The price target implied an upside of 27.5%.
- It's time to talk about the monetization of the video format Reels, noted analyst Lloyd Walmsley.
- Walmsley admitted that users' time on platforms like Instagram is likely to increase significantly.
- As far as the revenue of the Facebook group is concerned, this is promising.
- The newsfeed changes and Reelz will likely drive higher monetization.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.11% at $219.83 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
