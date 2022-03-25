 Skip to main content

Why Cutera's Shares Are Soaring Today
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:18am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Cutera Inc's (NASDAQ: CUTR) AviClear for acne.
  • The Company notes that AviClear is the first and only energy-based device to receive this designation to treat mild, moderate, and severe acne.
  • AviClear is a laser treatment that offers a safe, prescription-free solution for acne.
  • In addition to reducing existing acne, clinical trials show that future breakout episodes are shorter, less intense, and infrequent following the AviClear procedure. 
  • Further, acne clearance results continue to improve over time, demonstrating the long-term efficacy of the treatment. 
  • Significantly, no pain mitigation was utilized or required by any clinical study participant.
  • Price Action: CUTR shares are up 7.41% at $49.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday

