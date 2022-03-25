Why Cutera's Shares Are Soaring Today
- The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Cutera Inc's (NASDAQ: CUTR) AviClear for acne.
- The Company notes that AviClear is the first and only energy-based device to receive this designation to treat mild, moderate, and severe acne.
- AviClear is a laser treatment that offers a safe, prescription-free solution for acne.
- In addition to reducing existing acne, clinical trials show that future breakout episodes are shorter, less intense, and infrequent following the AviClear procedure.
- Further, acne clearance results continue to improve over time, demonstrating the long-term efficacy of the treatment.
- Significantly, no pain mitigation was utilized or required by any clinical study participant.
- Price Action: CUTR shares are up 7.41% at $49.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General