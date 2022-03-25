 Skip to main content

Hershey Workers Resist Unionization Of Virginia Plant: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 5:46am   Comments
  • Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) workers in its second-largest U.S. manufacturing plant have voted against unionization, Reuters reported.
  • The Stuarts Draft, Virginia plant, making peanuts products and candy bars, has around 1,400 employees.
  • Out of Hershey’s seven U.S. plants, two are unionized.
  • The call for unionization has gained impetus in recent times among low-paid workers at large U.S. corporations.
  • Price Action: HSY shares closed higher by 1.69% at $211.27 on Thursday.

