Hershey Workers Resist Unionization Of Virginia Plant: Reuters
- Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) workers in its second-largest U.S. manufacturing plant have voted against unionization, Reuters reported.
- The Stuarts Draft, Virginia plant, making peanuts products and candy bars, has around 1,400 employees.
- Out of Hershey’s seven U.S. plants, two are unionized.
- The call for unionization has gained impetus in recent times among low-paid workers at large U.S. corporations.
- Price Action: HSY shares closed higher by 1.69% at $211.27 on Thursday.
