Knightscope Enters New Contract With Existing Hospital Client

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced that it signed another contract with an existing hospital client.

The announcement reads, “Cross-selling is the practice of selling an additional product or service to an existing client. It is one of the primary methods of generating new revenue and is, perhaps, one of the easiest ways to grow a business since there is already an established a relationship with the client and familiarity with their needs and objectives. This new contract will utilize a K5 Autonomous Security Robot to patrol the parking lots of a 206-bed medical center that serves as a care facility for nearly 3 million healthcare members throughout Northern California. If Knightscope continues to perform well, the client has identified six additional cross-selling opportunities.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Knightscope.com.

