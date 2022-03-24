 Skip to main content

Sportsman's Warehouse Adopts $75M Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 2:29pm   Comments
Sportsman's Warehouse Adopts $75M Stock Buyback Program
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWHBoard of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $75.0 million of common shares.
  • The repurchase program will begin on March 31, 2022, and will terminate on the first anniversary of the commencement date.
  • The company intends to fund repurchase using cash on hand or available borrowings under its revolving credit facility. 
  • As of December 8, 2021, the company had approximately $57.5 million of cash on hand due to the $55.0 million payment received in conjunction with the termination of the merger agreement with Great Outdoors Group, Inc.
  • Price Action: SPWH shares are trading higher by 3.15% at $11.62 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Small Cap

