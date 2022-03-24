 Skip to main content

Google Fielded Pay-Related Questions At Recent Meet
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 3:03pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google leaders faced a storm of criticism from employees on issues related to compensation, CNBC reports.
  • Google defended the company's competitiveness at a recent all-hands meeting while conceding that the performance review process could change.
  • Recently, Google's internal survey had reflected growing dissatisfaction with pay packages.
  • Its peer Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), looked to double its maximum base salary for corporate workers, citing competition. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) paid more in restricted stock units. Therefore, the employees questioned Google's move.
  • Engineers have long viewed Google as the place to go in Silicon Valley for top pay and benefits. However, Google faced a clear challenge thanks to the surging inflation rates and a four-month slide in tech stocks.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares are up by 1.28% at $2,805 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

