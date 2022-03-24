Lucid Group Opens New Studio Location In Toronto, Ontario
- Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) has opened a new studio location at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, Ontario.
- The location is the second in Canada and twenty-third in the company's North American retail network.
- The company expects to begin Canadian deliveries of the Lucid Air in Spring 2022.
- Lucid has partnered with Electrify Canada to offer two years of complimentary charging for those who reserve a Lucid Air by June 30, 2022.
- Electrify Canada allows Lucid Air owners to charge up to 350 kilometers in 15 minutes for models with 900+V architecture.
- Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 0.06% at $25.93 on the last check Thursday.
