Lucid Group Opens New Studio Location In Toronto, Ontario
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 1:59pm   Comments
  • Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCIDhas opened a new studio location at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, Ontario. 
  • The location is the second in Canada and twenty-third in the company's North American retail network.
  • The company expects to begin Canadian deliveries of the Lucid Air in Spring 2022.
  • Lucid has partnered with Electrify Canada to offer two years of complimentary charging for those who reserve a Lucid Air by June 30, 2022.
  • Electrify Canada allows Lucid Air owners to charge up to 350 kilometers in 15 minutes for models with 900+V architecture.
  • Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 0.06% at $25.93 on the last check Thursday.

