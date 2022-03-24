 Skip to main content

Why AMD And Micron Technology Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 11:51am   Comments
Why AMD And Micron Technology Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of semiconductors companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), are trading higher on Thursday as the industry gains amid chip manufacturing executives urging Congress to pass legislation that includes subsidies for the semiconductor industry.

According to a Bloombergquint Report, the legislation includes $52 billion in incentives for their industry, calling it “essential” to maintaining competitiveness with China and other countries.

Both the Senate and House have passed versions of legislation approving $52 billion in chip subsidies in provisions known as the CHIPS Act but differ on other provisions aimed at boosting U.S. competitiveness with China, said in a U.S. News report.

AMD shares were trading about 5.3% higher at $120 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.

Micron shares were trading about 3.3% higher at $78 per share.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

