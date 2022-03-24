 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Collaborates With E-Commerce Tech Firm to Realize Its Metaverse Ambitions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook Collaborates With E-Commerce Tech Firm to Realize Its Metaverse Ambitions
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FBcollaborated with e-commerce technology firm VNTANA to help brands upload the 3D models of their products to the social media platforms and convert them into ads in a hassle-free manner.
  • The move is a stepping stone into advertising in the metaverse, said VNTANA CEO Ashley Crowder.
  • Also Read: Read How Facebook's Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg's Words
  • Facebook and Instagram users who see a 3D ad while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with an image of a handbag, for instance, and move the item around to view it from all angles, Reuters reports.
  • Now, brands can use VNTANA to easily upload and convert the files into ads without technical expertise working with 3D images.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 2.12% at $217.89 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $34,190 In Decentraland
Virtual Land Just Sold For 30,675 MANA In Decentraland
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $118,350 (45,000 MANA) In Decentraland
Virtual Land Just Sold For 6 ETH In The SandBox
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $22,501 In The SandBox
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com