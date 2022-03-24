Facebook Collaborates With E-Commerce Tech Firm to Realize Its Metaverse Ambitions
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) collaborated with e-commerce technology firm VNTANA to help brands upload the 3D models of their products to the social media platforms and convert them into ads in a hassle-free manner.
- The move is a stepping stone into advertising in the metaverse, said VNTANA CEO Ashley Crowder.
- Facebook and Instagram users who see a 3D ad while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with an image of a handbag, for instance, and move the item around to view it from all angles, Reuters reports.
- Now, brands can use VNTANA to easily upload and convert the files into ads without technical expertise working with 3D images.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 2.12% at $217.89 on the last check Thursday.
