Here's How Apple Looks To Reduce Carbon Footprint While Manufacturing iPhone SE
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) looked to buy its first industrial-size batch of carbon-free aluminum for its low-cost iPhone SE to reduce its carbon footprint.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Apple first bought a smaller batch of the lab-made metal in 2019 from Elysis.
- Elysis is a joint venture between two of the world's biggest aluminum suppliers, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) and Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO). Apple had used the metal in its 16-inch MacBook Pro.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.32% at $172.44 on the last check Thursday.
