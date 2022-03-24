 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Apple Looks To Reduce Carbon Footprint While Manufacturing iPhone SE
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 2:54pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Apple Looks To Reduce Carbon Footprint While Manufacturing iPhone SE
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLlooked to buy its first industrial-size batch of carbon-free aluminum for its low-cost iPhone SE to reduce its carbon footprint.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Apple first bought a smaller batch of the lab-made metal in 2019 from Elysis.
  • Elysis is a joint venture between two of the world's biggest aluminum suppliers, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) and Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO). Apple had used the metal in its 16-inch MacBook Pro.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.32% at $172.44 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Google Submits Fitbit's Passive Heart Rate Monitoring Feature For FDA Approval
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 24, 2022: Nvidia, Disney, GameStop And More
Facebook Advertisers See Redemption Post Apple's Privacy Changes
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, March 24
Apple Could Ship This Many Units Of Mac Studio And Studio Display In 2022
Apple Users In Arizona Can Now Store And Tap Their IDs On Digital Wallet To Clear Airport Security
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com