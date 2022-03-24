GIF Architect Succumbs To COVID-19 At 74: Bloomberg
- Graphics Interchange Format creator Steve Wilhite succumbed to Covid-19 in early March after a two-week struggle, Bloomberg reports. The computer scientist was 74.
- Wilhite's team at CompuServe developed the GIF in 1987 before it became a signature feature of the early web and the go-to means for social media jokes, memes, and reactions.
- Social networks like Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Telegram integrated GIF search engines populated with snippets of iconic moments and video clips.
- Their use of GIFs defined mySpace and Tumblr, Bloomberg notes.
- Web service Giphy (Owned by Meta Inc (NASDAQ: META) looked to help people find cool and amusing GIFs.F
