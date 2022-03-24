 Skip to main content

UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal Faces Felony Battery Charge For Attacking Colby Covington

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 4:39am   Comments
UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal has surrendered to police after allegedly attacking rival Colby Covington in Miami Beach, Florida, earlier this week.

What Happened: Masvidal has been charged with felony battery for the incident that allegedly took place outside David Einhorn’s Papi Steak restaurant in South Beach on Monday night, CBS Miami reported.

Masvidal punched his friend-turned-foe with a “closed fist two times in the face,” according to a police incident report.

Why It Matters: One-time roommates and former training partners, the relationship between Masvidal and former UFC interim welterweight champion Covington broke down and turned into an intense rivalry.

Masvidal had lost to Covington on points at UFC 272 earlier this month. In addition to the loss, Mosvidal was unhappy that Covington talked about his children ahead of their fight, as per CBS Miami.

Prior to Monday’s alleged attack, Masvidal urged Covington to “show [his] face” in a now-deleted tweet.

