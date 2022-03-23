 Skip to main content

Epic Games To Donate Fortnite Proceeds To Ukraine: WSJ
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
  • Video game developer Epic Games Inc will donate proceeds from its popular online game, Fortnite, from March 20 through April 3 to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The company will donate to humanitarian-relief funds to support people affected by the war in Ukraine and has raised $50 million as of March 23.
  • The report added that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will also donate its net proceeds from all sales of Fortnite content on the Microsoft Store during the same period.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $300.85 on the last check Wednesday.

