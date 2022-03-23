Epic Games To Donate Fortnite Proceeds To Ukraine: WSJ
- Video game developer Epic Games Inc will donate proceeds from its popular online game, Fortnite, from March 20 through April 3 to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The company will donate to humanitarian-relief funds to support people affected by the war in Ukraine and has raised $50 million as of March 23.
- The report added that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will also donate its net proceeds from all sales of Fortnite content on the Microsoft Store during the same period.
- Price Action: MSFT shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $300.85 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.