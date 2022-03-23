 Skip to main content

Cowen Analyst Comments Netflix's New Password Sharing Experiments
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:15pm   Comments
Cowen Analyst Comments Netflix's New Password Sharing Experiments
  • Cowen analyst John Blackledge said Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) new password sharing tests in three Latin American countries could yield a long-term revenue opportunity. 
  • Cowen's monthly survey of 2,500 U.S. consumers suggested that 42% of U.S. users share a Netflix password leaving Netflix well-positioned to pursue ways to monetize these subscribers. 
  • Also Read: Netflix Tests If It Can Monetize Password Sharing: What You Need To Know
  • If Netflix's test worked and the company rolled the program out globally, it could add $1.6 billion in global revenue, or 4% upside to Cowen's 2023 estimates.
  • Blackledge has an Outperform rating on Netflix.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 1.80% at $376.02 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022WedbushUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Jan 2022CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022RosenblattMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

