More Trouble Looms For Evergrande As Angry Debtors Prepare To Take Legal Action: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 7:33am   Comments
  • A group of distressed debt investors in the U.S. and U.K. are prepared to take action against Evergrande Group (OTC: EVGPY), the Financial Times reports.
  • The investors included Saba Capital, Redwood Capital Management, and Ashmore.
  • The action came after the indebted property developer admitted that undisclosed lenders took $2.1 billion in cash from its Evergrande Property Services Group subsidiary pledged as security for "third party guarantees."
  • The revelation could trigger a legal battle between the Chinese developer and significant international investors who alleged unfair removal of cash that could have repaid the company's bonds.
  • The investors wanted to know how Evergrande looked to recover the money and whether the board of the property services subsidiary approved its use as a pledge.
  • Evergrande's default, which began with missed payments in September, was characterized by a lack of disclosure, leaving the international investors clueless.
  • Photo by Tumisu via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Thank You

