Capstone Secures 3 MW EaaS Contract From Cryptocurrency Mining Company
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 1:13pm   Comments
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) distributor E-Finity Distributed Generation has secured a new long-term Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) contract from a cryptocurrency mining company. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The cryptocurrency mining company will use Capstone's Energy-as-a-Service to generate more efficient and cleaner electricity to power its remote data center operations.
  • Capstone's service includes a low emission and quiet microturbine providing data center quality power, unit maintenance, and 24/7 system monitoring at a fixed price for the length of the contract.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 3.54% at $4.09 on the last check Tuesday.

