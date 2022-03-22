Capstone Secures 3 MW EaaS Contract From Cryptocurrency Mining Company
- Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) distributor E-Finity Distributed Generation has secured a new long-term Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) contract from a cryptocurrency mining company. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The cryptocurrency mining company will use Capstone's Energy-as-a-Service to generate more efficient and cleaner electricity to power its remote data center operations.
- Capstone's service includes a low emission and quiet microturbine providing data center quality power, unit maintenance, and 24/7 system monitoring at a fixed price for the length of the contract.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 3.54% at $4.09 on the last check Tuesday.
