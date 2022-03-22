Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 22, 2022: Alibaba, Nike, Tesla And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) Shares are trading 5.08% higher after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2022 revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $10.9 billion, which beat the $10.62 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 71 cents per share.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading 9.44% higher after the company raised its buyback program. The new share repurchase program increases the buybacks from $15 billion to $25 billion and will be effective over a two-year period, through March 2024.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) shares are down 15; premarket trading tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Jefferies maintained its 2022 volume estimate almost unchanged but increased its average selling price estimate for Tesla, which increased its revenue estimate by 2% to $89 billion and GAAP EBIT by 14% to $12.8 billion. The firm expects Tesla to generate free cash flow of $10 billion and $14 billion, respectively in 2022 and 2023.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced on Monday that Apple's electric vehicle routing feature for Apple Maps is now available on its Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are up 15.35% over the last five trading days after the company announced a $27.9 million stake in Hycroft Mining Corp.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Helbiz Media (NASDAQ: HLBZ) announced Tuesday that Helbiz Live will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 2, following the recently completed technology integration.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): The Apple Watch is being accused by AlivCor of modifying the heart rate algorithm that made it difficult for third parties to inform a user when to take an ECG or electrocardiogram.

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE: SKY) shares traded 6.2% lower during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity.