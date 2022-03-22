 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 22, 2022: Alibaba, Nike, Tesla And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 22, 2022: Alibaba, Nike, Tesla And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) Shares are trading 5.08% higher after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2022 revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $10.9 billion, which beat the $10.62 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 71 cents per share.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading 9.44% higher after the company raised its buyback program. The new share repurchase program increases the buybacks from $15 billion to $25 billion and will be effective over a two-year period, through March 2024.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) shares are down 15; premarket trading tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Jefferies maintained its 2022 volume estimate almost unchanged but increased its average selling price estimate for Tesla, which increased its revenue estimate by 2% to $89 billion and GAAP EBIT by 14% to $12.8 billion. The firm expects Tesla to generate free cash flow of $10 billion and $14 billion, respectively in 2022 and 2023.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced on Monday that Apple's electric vehicle routing feature for Apple Maps is now available on its Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are up 15.35% over the last five trading days after the company announced a $27.9 million stake in Hycroft Mining Corp.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Helbiz Media (NASDAQ: HLBZ) announced Tuesday that Helbiz Live will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 2, following the recently completed technology integration.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): The Apple Watch is being accused by AlivCor of modifying the heart rate algorithm that made it difficult for third parties to inform a user when to take an ECG or electrocardiogram.
Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE: SKY) shares traded 6.2% lower during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMC)

AliveCor Launches Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple Watch: Reuters
Apple Watch Series 3 Is Nearing The End Of Its Life, Analyst Says — Here's Why
Joe Biden's 'New World Order' Comments Go Viral: Here's The Context
Apple's EV Map Routing Feature Finally Comes To Ford Mustang Mach-Es
Apple's Latest iPad Air Has Users Complaining About 'Hollow' And 'Creaky' Feeling — Is It 'Bendgate' 2.0?
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 22, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Crowdsourcing Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com