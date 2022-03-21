 Skip to main content

Vail Resorts Launches 2022-2023 Epic Pass Products
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:23am   Comments
Vail Resorts Launches 2022-2023 Epic Pass Products
  • Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) has launched its 2022-2023 Epic Pass products for skiers and riders.
  • The passes come with benefits, including Buddy Tickets, Epic Mountain Rewards, Epic FlexPay, and Epic Coverage.
  • Vail has priced Epic Pass at $841, Epic Local Pass at $626, and Northeast Value pass at $514.
  • This company said it is investing over $300 million in the mountain experience next season, with 21 new lifts across 14 resorts to reduce lift line wait times.
  • Price Action: MTN shares are trading lower by 2.41% at $265.53 on the last check Monday.

