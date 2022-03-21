 Skip to main content

US Accuses Former Apple Buyer Of Swindling Over $10M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 9:06am   Comments
  • U.S. prosecutors accused a former Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) employee of swindling the iPhone maker out of more than $10 million, Reuters reports.
  • Dhirendra Prasad, scheduled for trial on March 24, faced five criminal counts after exploiting his "position of trust" as a buyer in Apple's global service supply chain.
  • Prasad allegedly defrauded Apple by taking kickbacks, stealing parts using false repair orders, and compelling Apple to pay for items and services it never received.
  • Prasad also dodged taxes and laundered proceeds from his schemes. Apple fired him in December 2018 after a decade of employment.
  • The prosecutors also look to forfeit millions of dollars of real property and other assets from Prasad.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.23% at $163.61 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech Media

