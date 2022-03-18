EV Maker XPeng To Raise Prices: Reuters
- XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is set to raise its prices for on-sale vehicles before subsidy from March 21, Reuters reported.
- The company cited the rising raw materials cost as the reason for the price hike.
- XPeng will raise its prices between 10,100 yuan ($1,590) and 20,000 yuan, the report added.
- Price Action: XPEV shares traded higher by 17.6% at $29.37 on the last check Friday.
