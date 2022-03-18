 Skip to main content

EV Maker XPeng To Raise Prices: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 1:06pm   Comments
  • XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is set to raise its prices for on-sale vehicles before subsidy from March 21, Reuters reported.
  • The company cited the rising raw materials cost as the reason for the price hike.
  • XPeng will raise its prices between 10,100 yuan ($1,590) and 20,000 yuan, the report added.
  • Price Action: XPEV shares traded higher by 17.6% at $29.37 on the last check Friday.

