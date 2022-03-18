 Skip to main content

Maserati Plans Electric Range Of All Models By 2025
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 7:13am   Comments
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) owned luxury brand Maserati said it is planning to offer electric versions of its lineup by 2025, CNBC reported.
  • Maserati will start with GranTurismo EV featuring more than 1,200 horsepower in 2023.
  • Maserati will follow suit with an all-electric Grecale midsize SUV and a Grancabrio GT car.
  • Related: Porsche AG Sets High Bar For Electric Vehicles
  • The automaker had previously set its target for full electrification by 2030.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 4.20% at $15.72 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

