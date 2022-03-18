Porsche AG Sets High Bar For Electric Vehicles
- Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) owned luxury sports car maker Porsche AG has set forth an upbeat target for its electric vehicles, Reuters reported.
- Porsche said it expects more than 80% of newly sold Porsche vehicles to be fully electric in 2030.
- In an annual press conference, its chief finance officer said Porsche had set 15% as its long-term operating margin target.
- Earlier, Volkswagen had inked an agreement with its top shareholder to float Porsche in a partial stock market listing to unlock value from the brand.
- Analysts estimate Porsche AG could be valued at up to $102 billion in an initial public offering.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 0.12% at $24.36 on Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
