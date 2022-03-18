 Skip to main content

Porsche AG Sets High Bar For Electric Vehicles
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 7:04am   Comments
  • Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) owned luxury sports car maker Porsche AG has set forth an upbeat target for its electric vehicles, Reuters reported.
  • Porsche said it expects more than 80% of newly sold Porsche vehicles to be fully electric in 2030.
  • In an annual press conference, its chief finance officer said Porsche had set 15% as its long-term operating margin target.
  • Earlier, Volkswagen had inked an agreement with its top shareholder to float Porsche in a partial stock market listing to unlock value from the brand.
  • Analysts estimate Porsche AG could be valued at up to $102 billion in an initial public offering.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 0.12% at $24.36 on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

