PayPal Extends Service In Ukraine
- PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) expanded its services to allow Ukrainian citizens and refugees to send and receive funds from overseas from their Ukrainian PayPal Wallet in dollars, Canadian dollars, British pounds, and euros.
- Reuters reports that over 3 million Ukrainians have fled since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
- Ukrainians could transfer funds from their PayPal accounts to eligible credit and debit cards.
- Related Content: Latest On Russia-Ukraine War: Paypal Suspends Service In Russia; Ceasefire Violated
- PayPal also waived its fees on such transactions through June 30.
- Previously, Ukrainian citizens could only send money from PayPal accounts.
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 0.77% at $111.30 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.