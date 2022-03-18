 Skip to main content

PayPal Extends Service In Ukraine
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 6:27am   Comments
  • PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPLexpanded its services to allow Ukrainian citizens and refugees to send and receive funds from overseas from their Ukrainian PayPal Wallet in dollars, Canadian dollars, British pounds, and euros.
  • Reuters reports that over 3 million Ukrainians have fled since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
  • Ukrainians could transfer funds from their PayPal accounts to eligible credit and debit cards. 
  • Related Content: Latest On Russia-Ukraine War: Paypal Suspends Service In Russia; Ceasefire Violated
  • PayPal also waived its fees on such transactions through June 30.
  • Previously, Ukrainian citizens could only send money from PayPal accounts.
  • Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 0.77% at $111.30 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

