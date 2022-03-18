 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 3:35am   Comments
  • Data on existing home sales for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Resales, which surged to a strong 6.500 million annualized rate in January, are expected to slow to a 6.170 million rate in February.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After slipping 0.3% in January, the LEI is expected to increase 0.2% in February.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

