Choice Hotels Launches Extended Stay Brand, Suburban Studios
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 1:51pm   Comments
  • Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHHhas rebranded its Suburban Extended Stay Hotel brand to Suburban Studios.
  • Suburban Studios offers several benefits to help developers diversify their portfolios and take advantage of growth opportunities within the highly sought-after extended-stay segment.
  • Choice Hotels currently has more than 70 Suburban Extended Stay properties in its portfolio.
  • Choice Hotels plans to open the first Suburban Studios hotel in Chicago, Illinois, later in 2022 and expects to add more than 27 Suburban Studio Hotels.
  • Price Action: CHH shares are trading higher by 2.59% at $141.67 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: News Travel General

