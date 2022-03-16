Choice Hotels Launches Extended Stay Brand, Suburban Studios
- Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) has rebranded its Suburban Extended Stay Hotel brand to Suburban Studios.
- Suburban Studios offers several benefits to help developers diversify their portfolios and take advantage of growth opportunities within the highly sought-after extended-stay segment.
- Choice Hotels currently has more than 70 Suburban Extended Stay properties in its portfolio.
- Choice Hotels plans to open the first Suburban Studios hotel in Chicago, Illinois, later in 2022 and expects to add more than 27 Suburban Studio Hotels.
- Price Action: CHH shares are trading higher by 2.59% at $141.67 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.